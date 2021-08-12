A court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has turned down an application filed by Senator Rochas Okorocha

The former Imo state governor wanted the court to stop attempts by the EFCC and Imo state government to confiscate his properties

The anti-graft commission and the state government had claimed that the properties were bought with stolen funds

FCT, Abuja - Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Wednesday, August 11, granted an order that is not in favour of Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The Nation newspaper reports that the judge turned down an application by the former Imo governor for an interim injunction stopping the state government from taking further steps on his property allegedly marked for confiscation.

Okorocha has failed to refrain the EFCC and Imo state from going after his properties. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Punch newspaper reports that Okorocha had asked the court to issue a restraining order against the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) and Imo state government from further interfering and confiscating his properties located in various parts of the country.

Channels Television reports that the application could not go through following a motion by the counsels to the Imo government and the EFCC challenging the jurisdiction of the court to sit on the matter during the vacation period.

Some Nigerians on a popular forum, Nairaland, also bared their thoughts on Okorocha's ordeal.

A Nigerian with the moniker, AmuEbule wrote:

“Okorocha's ordeal must be given serious thought by every Nigerian. I don't have any sympathy for greedy and selfish Nigerian politicians. I value the likes of Sam Mbakwe and Aminu Kano more than the Gandujes of today.”

BeResponsible wrote:

“All these Senior Advocates of Nigeria. Didn't he know that his client doesn't meet the criteria or Fiat for a matter to sit when the courts are on vacation?

“Of course, that court doesn't have jurisdiction, it's like arresting someone on Friday evening so that they spend at least a few days before seeing the judge on Monday.”

More woes for Rochas Okorocha

Meanwhile, Oba Ebenezer Akinyemi, the Eselu of Iselu has reversed his appointment of Okorocha as Otunba Asoludero of Iselu in Yewa North local government area of Ogun state.

The traditional ruler made this known in a letter addressed to the senator.

According to Oba Akinyemi, the withdrawal and the cancellation of the installation ceremony were not done out of hatred for Okorocha, but in the interest of peace and harmony.

Okorocha defecting to PDP? Imo ex-governor opens up

Meanwhile, Okorocha has debunked media reports claiming he is about to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senator who spoke through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday, July 13, alleged that the report is being spread by loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The senator said the fake news was ill-timed because it came soon after he led other APC chieftains in Imo to the ruling party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Source: Legit