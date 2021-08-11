Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has got her fans and followers gushing over a new post she made online

The film star was spotted in a lovely outfit with a standing microphone before her as she shook her body while singing

Bukunmi's fans took to her comment section to hail her as many described her song as interesting

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has decided to explore her music career and even take it to the next level. The mother of one recently released a new single titled Everyday Crush.

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina shares a cute video of herself singing. Photos: @bukunmioluwasina

Source: Instagram

Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina becomes a singer

A scroll through the actress' page shows short clips of her singing or doing spoken word poetry. It comes as no surprise that she has decided to launch her music career.

The film star made use of the right gesticulations as she sang happily into the microphone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Her fans and followers were impressed and they let her know in the comment section.

oyindamolatugbiyele:

"Na only you fine fine like this."

busayo.funke:

"Nice one boo."

harzeezholaitan:

"Nice one sis."

boi.yagal_:

"Wow first time hearing u. sing it."

official_apinke:

"O fine bi 25 people."

bamisayeprecious01:

"Momma...I don download d song already. I love d song baje."

ayaolaide_hair1:

"Love this."

this.tomi:

"Everyday crush mi."

toyreb_official:

"Wow! This is awesome. Kudos my everyday crush."

official_luvguru:

"Can’t love you less I swear, tiktok challenge ti daran."

Fiery-looking Bukunmi Oluwasina

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress shared a photo of herself in an all-black outfit.

Bukunmi was spotted in a long-sleeved turtle neck top which was paired along with a black leather skirt. The actress completed the look with a black waist purse and a matching pair of footwear.

Sharing the pictures on her page, Bukunmi told fans that anytime she’s spotted with no makeup on, her partner has something to do with it.

Source: Legit.ng