Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo recently took to her social media page to show her fans and followers the way she marked her mother's birthday

The mother of two was spotted in a beautiful video as she visited the private burial place where her mum was laid to rest

Iyabo showered prayers on her mum, adding that she knows and understands that she is watching over her

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has got fans gushing over her on social media. This was after she shared a video showing how she celebrated her mum's posthumous birthday.

Iyabo Ojocelebrates her mum's posthumous birthday. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Iyabo Ojo celebrates late mother

In the video, Iyabo was heard singing the birthday song to her mum's grave. She later showered prayers on her, noting that she knows she's watching over her and her siblings.

The video also showed the moment the mother of two placed beautiful flowers on her mum's grave before she sat on it. She later blew her mum a kiss and left the graveyard.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

therealremisurutu:

"Happy posthumous mama Daada."

kiitanbukola:

"Keep resting mama."

olufunmi_aj:

"Beautiful! You have done well babe. In life and in death, you have continued to honor her. Ishu omo a jina fun iwo na je loruko Jesu."

fine_yoruba_girl_:

"I don’t ever think at any age I’ll have the strength to do this. my mum is my life. live long for me mummy."

dreamcloset_ent:

"May she continue to RIP. This was so Emotional to watch. Thank God asiwaju o keyin,akeyin osiwaju. May the generations she left behind live longer than her by Gods grace. Weldone sis."

olori_benita_osho:

"God bless you."

