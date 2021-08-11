The swift intervention of PDP NWC and BoT members saved the party from losing one of its most powerful chieftains, Bode George

George said he was very close to leaving the PDP but not to defect to any other political platform in Nigeria

The PDP pillar said at a time some leading members were taking the affairs of the party as their private firms

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Bode George, has revealed that at a time, he was on the verge of leaving the party due to its leadership tussle.

The founding chieftain of the party said principal members of the PDP, before the timely intervention of stakeholders, were taking some affairs as their private businesses, Punch reports.

George on Tuesday, August 10, noted that at this time, the leadership and ranks of the PDP were unstable which led him to start considering resigning, The Cable also reported.

He said:

“As an elder, as a leader of this party, and as somebody who served for ten years at the NWC, I saw the platform of our party wobbling.You cannot do anything meaningful when your party is not stable.

“It (PDP) became so petty and so rowdy. When you disregard the ground norm, the constitution of the party, then what are you doing? You are translating it as if it is your private company."

The PDP bigwig added that if he had left the party, the only destination would have been his home since he cannot join any other political platform.

