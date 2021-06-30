There are indications that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi may declare his ambition for the presidency soon

This was deduced on Tuesday, June 29, from Bode George's promise to garner national support for the northern governor

The PDP chieftain added that he has known Mohammed as a governor who with positive results to show for his leadership in Bauchi

Olabode George, a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has pledged to give his undying support for Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed if he decides to join the 2023 presidential race.

George said he will do everything in his power to mobilise voters for the Bauchi governor ahead of the next presidential election, Leadership reports.

George noted that Governor Mohammed wields much influence throughout Nigeria (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party, Baban Zahra)

The PDP chieftain made this promise on Tuesday, June 29, when he received members of Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), a group already campaigning for the governor.

George described Mohammed as a strong ally who has recognisable influence in many political circles throughout Nigeria.

He added that the governor is a highly respectable and responsible politician who has recorded remarkable achievements in Bauchi since he came into office.

Vanguard quoted him as saying:

“The PDP, as a party, is shrinking, but I believe with the capacity of the governors we have and their development strides, especially Senator Bala Abdulkadir Muhammed, I have no doubt that the party and the country will be fixed for the betterment of Nigerians.”

Governor Mohammed Identifies People Behind Kidnapping, Banditry

Meanwhile, Mohammed had identified the people responsible for security challenges across the north.

The Bauchi governor claimed most of the recent criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, and the rest were being perpetrated by Muslims.

The governor made the disclosure on Thursday, May 13, while speaking with journalists at the Presidential Lodge, Ramat House, Bauchi.

Expressing regret that members of the Islamic faith were responsible for crimes, Mohammed noted that it was not something that is acceptable by the religion. According to him, Muslims should fear God and not give their religion a bad name.

