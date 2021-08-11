The federal government recently made a 15 percent deposit for the procurement of the 29 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines

Abuja- The federal governement has recently made a deposit of 15 percent for the deposit for the procurement of the 29 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines which cost which costs $7, 50 cents per dose.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, August 10, in Abuja, the chief executive officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib said the Ministry of Finance opted for the purchase of the J&J vaccines to cut down on multiple trips and save costs, Channels TV reports.

The NPHCD boss added that Nigeria is expected to receive 176,000 doses of the J&J vaccine which is a single-shot vaccine.

With Nigeria gradually experiencing fresh spike in infections, the need for the rollout of the second batch of vaccines has become crucial.

Speaking further, he also confirmed Monday, August 16, as the new official rollout date for the second batch of the inoculation exercise.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the vaccination exercise had earlier been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” a spokesperson in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey revealed.

The vaccines are expected to boost Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight with the deadlier Delta variant sparking fears of a third wave of the pandemic.

List of the worrying features of COVID-19 Delta variant

Earlier, the rise in the reported cases may have been driven by the new mutation of the disease named Delta variant which was confirmed in the country a few weeks ago.

The Delta variant is one of the variants of the coronavirus which has been tagged "a variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation (WHO)

According to the WHO, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma variants are the other variants tagged as variants of concern.

