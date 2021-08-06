The Lagos State Agency for Mass Education wants every resident of the nation's commercial to be able to read and write

Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, the agency's director, said many unlearned and unskilled people are coming into the city

Kalesanwo's statement has drawn reactions as Nigerians take to social media to air their views regarding the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lagos, Nigeria - Mrs Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, the director of the Lagos State Agency for Mass Education has said it is necessary for every Lagos resident to know how to read and write.

The Punch reported that Kalesanwo said this at the opening ceremony of a four-day conference for adult education facilitators in the state.

The Director, Lagos State Agency for Mass Education, Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, says it is necessary for every Lagos resident to know how to read and write. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the conference was aimed at training 200 facilitators each day.

She said:

“Lagos is a mega city, everybody here should learn how to read and write. We have the unlearned, unskilled coming into Lagos and we are really working hard to meet up with their demands.”

Kalesanwo explained that the conference would tackle the issues of low enrolment and retention of adult learners in the literacy centres.

The special adviser to Lagos state governor on education, Tokunbo Wahab, said the event was aimed at ensuring improved teaching skills for effective delivery of instructions for adult learners to be encouraged and retained for the period of learning.

Wahab was represented at the event by the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, Kasali Adeniran,

Reactions trail Kalesanwo's statement on social media

Gbenga Akeju said:

"Unfortunately we don't have any functional evening classes in Lagos. The only available education is Lagos Sense of street wise."

Victor AH said:

"Nigeria has the cheapest schools in the world but a lot are not still educated."

Abimbola Festus Gbenga said:

"With your affordable education abi?"

Fabian Iloabachie said:

"No matter how mega a city is...you can't have everybody to be literate there...even top mega cities of the world like New York, Tokyo, London still have some percentage of people in the illiterate class."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Over 60 million Nigerians can’t read, write

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that over 60 million Nigerians are said to be unable to either read or write, according to the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education.

The commission said these Nigerians are unable to read or write in any language.

Speaking during a literacy roundtable discussion in Abuja, the executive secretary of the commission, Abba Haladu, said with the challenge of out-of-school children in the country, Nigeria is faced with a high illiteracy rate amongst its adults and youth population.

Source: Legit