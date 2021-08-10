Nigerian singer Patoranking and his beautiful daughter Wilmer have got his fans and followers gushing

Wilmer was spotted in a cute video with her father singing with a mic in her hand as her father urged her on

Fans and friends of the singer took to his comment section to shower his daughter with beautiful compliments

It will come as no surprise if Patoranking's daughter Wilmer decides to follow her father's career path in some years to come. The little girl seems to enjoy music, especially her father's songs.

Patoranking's daughter Wilmer sings his latest song. Photos: @patorankingfire

Source: Instagram

Wilmer sings Patoranking's song

Recently, Patoranking shared a video of Wilmer holding a mic in her hands. The father and daughter had just finished a battle of who loved the other most.

The singer later urged his daughter to let them sing. As Patoranking started his song, Celebrate Me, Wilmer collected the mic from him and said she wanted to sing it herself.

The little girl did not disappoint as she sang the song to the admiration of her father's fans and friends.

Watch them sing below:

Sweet reactions

babyfreshmavin:

"She kiii the show o."

zanichalle:

"She ain’t tryna have u take the spotlight."

iamyvonnejegede:

"Awww."

mrolumaintain:

"I can relate."

balljbeat:

"A WORD FROM A NEW AFRIKAN#celebrateme."

blueskiesplumbing:

"My favorite!"

tarrenvelis:

"Ah, nothing likе the grеat outdoors."

Wilmer and Imade Adeleke

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patoranking took to his page on Instagram with a video post that melted the hearts of netizens.

The singer’s daughter, Wilmer, had spent some time hanging out with Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke.

In the video shared by Patoranking, the little girls were spotted sitting side by side and locked in a warm embrace. A voice that seemed to belong to Wilmer’s dad was also heard in the background asking if the little ones were having fun. In response, Wilmer said she was.

Source: Legit