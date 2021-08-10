Following allegation by Chris Okotie, the senior pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, in which he called late Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, a magician and a fake prophet, many Nigerians have lambasted the man of God over his stance on Joshua.

According to many Nigerians that commented on the pastor's outburst on social media, Joshua performed better than his accuser in all ramification.

Some claimed that Okotie is jealous of the successes of Joshua, hence, he could not let go.

Reacting to Okotie's outburst, Azubuike Kingsley wrote:

"T.B.Joshua is long gone, but his shadow is still haunting many self-acclaimed gods of men. I love TB's magic, I'm grateful for his sorcery. Continue to enjoy your well-deserved rest great one."

Olusoji Ogundele Sojipeculiar said:

"Even at Death, you refuse to carry dis man matter commot for head. Leave him for the judge of judges to judge him. Meanwhile, his works are speaking even now they he's no more. What you need now it to touch lives like he did so that people can say good things about you when you are gone also.. our political pastor."

Omole Mickeysyart Micheal also said.

"May God forgive this pastor, if you were truly called by God you will know TB Joshua was a real man of God sir."

Ogah Haruna Keana wrote:

"Chai!.. Even though he's dead, they still don't want him to rest in peace... Original real pastor, please start impacting and stop castigating/condemning."

KC Blessing added:

"I watched the video of the awards given to T.B Joshua by many foreign nations presidents, this man was a blessing to the world. Even in heaven, that man will be highly honored, God please send us another T.B Joshua."

TB Joshua was a false prophet, a magician - Chris Okotie

Recall that Legit.ng reported that a serious allegation was raised against the late Prophet TB Joshua. His accuser is no other person than Pastor Chris Okotie.

Okotie claimed TB Joshua was a deceptive magician who carried the Bible around.

Okotie who disclosed this in a video on his Youtube page alleged that Joshua fulfilled a biblical pattern of “Bar-Jesus”, a false prophet who equated himself with Jesus.

