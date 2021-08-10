Neymar and Messi are great friends and have kept in touch since the Brazilian’s move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017

Ahead of Messi’s imminent announcement as a PSG player, Neymar could not contain his excitement

The pair played together in Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 before Neymar secured a move to the French capital.

Paris Saint Germain Superstar Neymar was the first person to react to Lionel Messi’s imminent transfer to the French capital after a shock exit from Barcelona.

Since Messi bid an emotional goodbye to his boyhood club on Monday, August 9, he strongly hinted that PSG was a plausible next destination.

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday that a deal was already done and the Argentine forward, 34, had signed a 2-year deal with the French giants, subject to a medical.

Neymar took to social media to react to Messi's imminent PSG transfer. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Messi’s move to PSG also has an interesting subplot to it - the fact that the Argentine will be reuniting with Neymar for a second stint.

The duo played together in Barcelona for four years between 2013 and 2017, before the Brazilian decided to move to Paris in the most expensive transfer to date.

At Barcelona, Messi and Neymar formed a formidable partnership alongside Luis Suarez, who has since moved to Atletico Madrid.

Taking to his Instagram page, Neymar shared a video clip of the times he enjoyed with Messi in Barcelona along with the caption: “Back together” in what was a clear show of excitement at Messi’s move to the French capital.

Messi is a PSG player

On their social media, Paris Saint Germain sent the internet into a meltdown after sharing a cryptic video indicating they had made a new signing.

Messi, meanwhile, arrived in Paris on Tuesday ahead of an official announcement and unveiling by the French giants.

Reports from BBC and Sky Sports indicate that Messi has signed a deal to stay at PSG until 2023, with the option to extend by a further year.

Messi and two other stars who have played for Barcelona and PSG

Legit.ng earlier reported that six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will start a new life at Paris Saint Germain this season after completing a two-year move to the Paris-based club.

The 34-year-old ended his 21-year relationship with his boyhood club Barcelona after it became impossible for the Catalans to re-sign him this summer.

Messi's contract with the Blaugrana expired at the end of June and all efforts to see him sign a new five-year deal proved difficult.

