Africa's richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has been ranked the 117th richest man on earth

Dangote was rated 117th by the latest ranking of the global Billionaires Index, he had a $3 billion edge over the closest billionaire behind him

On the list that had more than 400 billionaires listed, Elon Musk sits at the top spot and is followed by Jeff Bezos of Amazon

Aliko Dangote now ranks 117th on the billionaires' list, this is contained in the latest global Billionaires Index according to Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg billionaires list is a daily ranking of all the billionaires in the world in order of their net worth.

Dangote's fortune is pegged at $17.8 bilion Photo Credit: Justin Chin

It is stated that the calculation of their net worth is arrived at an analysis of their fortunes on each billionaires page.

Aliko Dangote current net worth sits at $17.8 billion, as calculated on Bloomberg's page.

Elon Musk currently sits at $194 billion and is followed in the second position by Jeff Bezos whose fortune is also pegged at $194 billion.

It is noteworthy that the index figures are usually updated at the close hours of each trading day in New York.

Dangote makes list of Nigeria's most generous persons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dangote made the 2021 list of Nigeria's most generous personalities.

Persecondnews reported that Dangote through his Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) which was incorporated in 1994 has been responsible for supporting numerous causes in Nigeria with over $100 million charitable funds.

The ADF which recently launched a humanitarian initiative in Zamfara by providing food items running into millions for victims of the insurgency had disbursed N3.924 billion to 390492 women and youths across Nigerian some states as part of its micro-grant scheme.

He is followed by Tony Elumelu who through his foundation's $100 million commitment fund has helped identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs so far.

