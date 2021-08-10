Babalola Otitoju Joseph who goes by Joseph Water in fashion modelling started modelling while in Nigeria but was struggling

Water made a big headway after a year in the US as he got the opportunity to walk the runway at the New York Fashion Week

The young model speaks glowingly of his mom who made his relocating to the US to pursue his dream life possible, he said she told him his education should come first

US-based Nigerian fashion model, Babalola Otitoju Joseph, popularly referred to as Joseph Water, has said that participating as a runway model in the highly-rated New York Fashion Week ranks as one of his biggest achievements.

Babalola Otitoju Joseph, whose nickname was formerly Joseph Walter but has now changed to Joseph Water, was born and raised in Nigeria but later travelled to the United States of America after clocking 20 years old.

Nigerian model Joseph Water shares his experience at New York Fashion Week. Photos: Joseph Water

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng recently, Water said it was in the US that he got his first big break in the modeling industry when he featured in the New York Fashion Week, barely a year into his sojourn in Uncle Sam country.

"After a year of working with different photographers, I finally started attending casting calls and from there began walking in fashion shows around Dallas. Just after a year of being in the United States of America , I was presented with an opportunity to participate in New York fashion week as a runway model.

Speaking further he said:

"Participating at the New York Fashion Week was an impactful experience for me. For accomplished models and those aspiring to make it big in the industry, the New York Fashion Week is more than just a fashion show. It's just a surreal and awesome experience being able to participate in this epochal show just a year after I came to the United States of America.

On his exposure got from strutting the New York Fashion Week runway, Water said:

"I had the opportunity to meet with several stylists, models, and designers which was a great networking opportunity for me. I believe that through hard work and concentration you can make your dreams come true. The full impact of featuring in the New York Fashion Week can't be quantified in terms of monetary worth.

On the benefit of the golden opportunity, he shed more light:

"It was a career booster, a big and major plus to my career and since then, my career has witnessed tremendous blessings. It has been forward movement all the way. It has been a real game changer and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to get on this big stage", added Joseph Water.

Recalling how it all began and the immense role played by his mother in shaping his life and career, Joseph Water, said:

“I owe most of my success to my mother as she was the one person who influenced and shaped me to become what I am now. I grew up with her and she always told me education is the first thing and where ever I found myself I should always remember who I am.

"She would always tell me that education would remain with me even after I might have stopped working as a model. She always harped on the need to go to school and get a degree and I listened to her. I am still in school to finish my degree but actively pursuing my modeling career as well. There is no rule written anywhere that I cannot be successful in both areas, so I am committed to succeeding in both fields".

Speaking on his place of birth, Water stated:

"I was born in Nigeria and remained there for 20 years before moving to America. Growing up, I had dreams of becoming a fashion model and was able to begin to develop my modeling career when I moved to the US.

