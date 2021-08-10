A wedding day for some women is considered one of the biggest and happiest days of their lives. This explains why a bride's look - from her hair, makeup, dress down to her shoes - is pretty important to her.

Over the years, several bridal fashion trends have come and gone yet, one remains a constant and that is the ball gown.

In most Nigerian weddings, no bride wants to be caught slacking so, going for dresses that will show off their feminine silhouette is common practice these days.

However, ball gowns are pretty much still in vogue and have over the years proven to be timeless.

With the right fitting, one can never go wrong with a ball gown as it is one of the easiest ways to get the regal, princessy look!

In this article, Legit.ng has complied a list of some absolutely gorgeous ball gown dresses that will never get out of vogue.

Check out eight looks below:

1. Kenny D in a studded long-sleeved ball dress and cathedral veil

2. This Queen Anna neckline screams pure royalty!

3. Ruffles and ball dresses always agree

4. This plunging neckline for the daring bride

5. The off-shoulder ball dress is an all-time favourite

6. Another gorgeous ball dress with a Queen Ann neckline

The bride looked gorgeous. Photo credit: @elizabethandlacebridal

Source: Instagram

7. There is no such thing as 'too much' when it comes to bedazzled ball dresses

8. This is the perfect look for a minimalist bride

Bride goes green for her wedding

It is one thing to follow trends and pull off stylish looks. However, it takes a whole lot of self-awareness, confidence, and courage to go for the unconventional, especially on a big day like your wedding.

This is something Destiny can relate with, as wedding photos of the beautiful bride have shown. While most African brides tend to go for black, brown or other subtle hair colours to rock on their birthday, Destiny did quite the opposite.

The beautiful bride rocked a bright green and blonde look for her wedding and she was unarguably a stunning sight to behold!

Source: Legit