The names of successful candidates who sat for the screening conducted by the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Saturday, July 31, have been released

Brigadier General AG Mahmuda, the Academy registrar, disclosed this on Monday, August 9, in a statement

According to him, the candidates are expected to report at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna between August 14 and September 25

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the names of successful candidates of the 2021 Armed Forces selection board.

In a statement signed by the registrar of NDA, Brigadier General AG Mahmuda, and seen by Legit.ng, the NDA screening test was held on Saturday, July 31.

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has released the list of successful candidates for the Army 73rd regular course. Credit: NDA

Source: UGC

According to him, the list of successful candidates whose names appeared on the list and could also be accessed at NDA official website www.nda.edu.ng or www.ndaapplications.net are to report for an interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday, August 14 – September 25, 2021, at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.

Mahmuda noted that candidates would appear before the AFSB in three batches as follows:

A. Batch 1:

Candidates from the under-listed states are to report to NDA on Saturday 14 -28 August 2021:

(1) Bayelsa (2) Borno (3) Cross River (4) Ebonyi (5) FCT (6) Jigawa (7) Kebbi (8) Kwara (9) Lagos (10) Niger (11) Ogun (12) Sokoto (13) Taraba

B. Batch 2:

Candidates from the under-listed states are to report to NDA on Saturday 28 August 11-September 2021:

(1) Anambra (2) Bauchi (3) Delta (4) Edo (5) Ekiti (6) Enugu (7) Gombe (8) Kaduna (9) Kano (10) Nasarawa (11) Ondo 12) Plateau

C. Batch 3:

Candidates from the under-listed states are to report to NDA on Saturday 11-25 September 2021:

(1) Abia (2) Adamawa (3) Akwa Ibom (4) Benue (5) Imo (6) Katsina (7) Kogi (8) Osun (9) Oyo (10) Rivers (11) Yobe (12) Zamfara

The statement further noted that candidates who fail to report on Saturday, August 14, Saturday, August 28, and Saturday, September 11, for batches 1, 2 and 3, respectively, would not be allowed to attend the interview.

It also said that any candidate in Batches 2 and 3 who is seen around the NDA premises before Saturday, August 28, and Saturday, September 11, respectively, would be disqualified.

Mahmuda stated that all candidates would be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB, adding that all candidates must come along with their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and Bank account number.

He stressed that all candidates would undergo a screening exercise which would involve certificates/credentials screening, medical and physical fitness tests amongst others.

The statement noted that only candidates who pass the screening exercise would qualify to continue with the interview. Thus, any candidate that fails at any stage of the screening, documents verification and medical screening, would be asked to leave NDA premises.

What candidates must bring to the screening centres

According to the statement, candidates MUST bring along their original and 2 photocopies each of the following documents:

a. JAMB UTME Result Slip 2021.

b. Acknowledgement Form and NDA Screening Test Admission Card.

c. Academic certificates/statements of result and testimonials for primary and secondary schools (Junior and Senior).

d. Birth Certificate or Declaration of Age, preferably Birth Certificate.

e. Letter of Attestation of State/local government indigeneship duly signed by the SSG or Chairman of local government, as the case may be.

It also stressed that certification obtained from a military officer from the candidate’s state of origin, who must be of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above or equivalent in the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, may be used in place of local government indigeneship certificate.

In this case, the officer must indicate his formation/unit, appointment, contact address, phone number and e-mail address. The officer must also affix a formation/unit stamp and sign.

f. Letter of consent from parent/guardian.

Mahmuda added that candidates are to download both the Attestation and Letter of Consent Forms from the NDA applications portal/NDA website and complete the same.

He said that candidates who fail to bring along the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alterations on the documents would attract outright disqualification.

Successful candidates must bring along writing materials to the centre

The statement noted that candidates are to also bring along the following items:

a. Writing materials.

b. Three blue shorts and 3 white (round-neck) T-shirts.

c. A pair of white canvas shoes and 3 pairs of white socks.

d. Toiletries.

e. Non-refundable fee of N2,500.00 each for verification/confirmation of results at WAEC/NECO.

f. Scratch cards for WAEC and/or NECO results for online confirmation of result.

g. Four recent coloured passport photographs.

h. The second copy of the postcard photograph that was presented and endorsed at the Exam Centre during the NDA Screening Test.

i. Transport money to and from Kaduna.

g. Face mask.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian Army redeploys 114 generals, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, approved the redeployment of 526 officers of the Nigerian Army to various formations across the country.

It was reported that the mass redeployment was announced on Sunday, July 4.

The report said that out of the 526 redeployed officers, 51 are major generals, 63 are brigadier generals while 39 are colonels.

Source: Legit