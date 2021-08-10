The fate of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, is hanging in the balance

Secondus was asked to resign from his position due to the gale of defections that hit the former ruling party in recent time

The governors of the PDP held an emergency meeting on Monday, August 9, to decide whether Secondus should be removed

FCT, Abuja - Following calls for the removal of Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all 13 governors elected on the platform of the party met in Abuja on Monday, August 9.

The Guardian reports that the governors, however, could not make any categorical statement on how to resolve the crisis rocking the party after a marathon six-hour meeting.

Some chieftains of PDP have advised Secondus to tender his resignation as party's chairman. Credit: Uche Secondus.

Legit.ng gathered that at the meeting, the governors were unable to find a way out of the lingering leadership crisis following persistent calls for the resignation of the national chairman.

The Sokoto state governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed the readiness of the governors to continue the meeting with other stakeholders such as the Board of Trustees (BoT) and National Assembly caucus until the Secondus issue is resolved.

According to the report, the decision to meet with the BoT and other stakeholders is to carry them along to avoid what might be termed arbitrary decisions.

He said:

“Very soon, Nigerians, and indeed all of you, will hear our resolution. But we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family. By the grace of God, we are going to achieve that."

PDP chairman Secondus grilled by party leadership

It was gathered that the governors subjected Secondus to serious ‘grilling’ that lasted 40 minutes, adding that the questioning dealt with series of allegations, including misappropriation of party funds and deliberate manipulation of party affairs resulting in serious divisions in the organs of the party.

Vanguard also reports that the governors’ indecision was said to be related to the indictment against Secondus by six members of the National Working Committee (NWC), who appended their signatures in demand for Secondus’ resignation.

The meeting was attended by Governors Oluseyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

PDP national chairman Uche Secondus speaks on resignation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Secondus said he would not resign despite the mounting pressure.

It was reported that the PDP leader said the "minority" calling for his resignation should explain his offence.

The embattled PDP chieftain said he will remain focused and committed to the ideal of the lead opposition party.

