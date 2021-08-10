Governor Okowa has berated the ruling APC for allegedly voting against the electronic transmission of election results

The Delta state governor said the ruling party is scared of the new electoral step because it failed to deliver on its promise to the people

Okowa also lambasted Delta lawmakers who reportedly voted against e-transmission, saying they did so based on their selfish interest

Asaba, Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state claims the All Progressives Congress (APC) is afraid of the electronic transmission of election results in 2023 because of its alleged failure in the past six years.

The Punch reported that Okowa stated this at a news briefing through the commissioner for information, Charles Aniagwu.

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says the APC is afraid of the electronic transmission of election results in 2023. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Legit.ng gathers that the Delta state governor further alleged that those kicking against electronic transmission have plans to hijack and rig the 2023 elections.

According to Okowa, the transmission of results would guarantee free and fair elections and guard against malpractices.

Delta lawmakers who voted against e-transmission pursuing selfish interest

Governor Okowa added that federal lawmakers from Delta state who voted against electronic transmission of results did so out of their selfish interest.

He said:

“APC is scared of electronic transmission of results because of its abysmal failure in the past six years and those kicking against electronic transmission are planning to rig the election.”

Electronic transmission: Ortom alleges plot by APC to rig 2023 election

In a related development, Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has alleged that members of the APC have a hidden agenda for voting against the electronic transmission of results.

Ortom in a recent interview with Leadership newspaper is of the opinion that the ruling party plans to rig the next general elections.

He warned that whoever is coming with the mind to rig the 2023 poll should steer clear and have a rethink as Benue is a PDP state.

Atiku group fires Senate, says no going back on e-transmission of results

Similarly, the Atiku Support Organisation has faulted the Senate for its approval of conditional electronic transmission of results during elections in Nigeria.

The group made this known in a statement jointly signed by its director-general, Abubakar Babawo; and national publicity secretary, El Mo Victor.

The group said electronic transmission of election results is a global practice and, therefore, warned the red chamber of the National Assembly not to “drag Nigeria’s democracy to the mud”.

Source: Legit.ng News