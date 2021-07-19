Samuel Ortom has reacted to the All Progressives Congress voting against the electronic transmission of results in 2023

The Benue state governor alleged that for the ruling party to kick against the move means they are planning to rig the general election

Ortom, however, warned that whoever is coming into the state with the mind to rig should stay away and have a rethink

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Benue state - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state has alleged that members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have a hidden agenda for voting against the electronic transmission of results.

Ortom in a recent interview with Leadership newspaper is of the opinion that the ruling party plans to rig the next general elections.

Governor Ortom has alleged that members of the APC have a hidden agenda to rig the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @ortomsamuel

Source: Facebook

He warned that whoever is coming during the 2023 poll with the mind to rig should steer clear and have a rethink as Benue is a PDP state.

The governor who made the remark amid rejection to include electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act amendment bill said Benue voters are well educated and enlightened to defend their votes.

Speaking further, Ortom noted that any attempt for anyone to tamper with the election will be vehemently resisted.

He warned:

“I have said this and I am saying it again, Benue is a PDP State and we will not allow anyone to come and rig elections where they do not have support, because in Benue State APC don’t have support of the people, it is the PDP that has the support, so any attempt to rig the forthcoming elections here, will be vehemently resisted.”

APC senators reject electronic transmission of election results

Recall that amid a rowdy session, members of the APC in the Senate on Thursday, July 15, voted against electronic transmission of results.

The committee had, in the report, recommended in section 52(3) that, INEC may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.

An APC senator from Niger North, Sabi Abdullahi, amended the clause to read that INEC may consider electronic collation of results.

PDP alleges plot by NASS to prohibit electronic transmission of election results

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, July 14, alleged that there is a plot in both chambers of the National Assembly to reject the electronic transmission of election results.

The party in a statement issued through its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, via its official Facebook page, alleged that federal lawmakers plan to reject the inclusion of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act amendment bill during plenary on Thursday, July 15.

Ologbondiyan stated that information available to the PDP indicated that the move was being promoted by certain interests in the National Assembly.

Source: Legit