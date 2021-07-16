The Senate has been urged to jettison its resolution on the transmission of election results for the sake of the country

The upper legislative chamber had on Thursday, July 15, approved conditional transmission of results electronically

Atiku group, however, said that it is ridiculous to say there is no adequate network coverage for INEC to deploy technology in our elections

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Following the position of the proposed electronic transmission of election results by the senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Atiku Support Organisation has reacted.

The Punch reports that it also faulted the Senate for its approval of conditional electronic transmission of results after the conduct of elections in the country.

Senate has been asked to approve unconditional transmission of election results. Credit: Nigerian Senate.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the group made this known on Friday, July 16, in a statement jointly signed by its director-general, Abubakar Babawo; and the national publicity secretary, El Mo Victor.

The group said electronic transmission of election results is a global practice, warning that the red chamber of the National Assembly not to “drag Nigeria’s democracy to the mud.”

It insisted that the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), must be independent.

The statement read:

“The decision of the Senate to transfer INEC’s statutory powers on mode and conduct elections to the Nigerian Communications Commission is unacceptable and by norms, negates the Supreme provisions of the 1999 constitution as amended.

“Elections have dire consequences and are critical to the development of any nation. The model of electronic collation and transmission of results is a template of best global practice and the senate must rescind the urge to sabotage INEC‘s efforts and drag Nigeria’s democracy to the mud.

“Recall that on January 31st, 2018, INEC under Prof. Mahmoud Yakoub struck a deal with NCC’s Prof. Danbatta on the electronic transmission of results. Prof. Danbatta stated clearly that Nigeria has the adequate digital infrastructure to aid INEC’s desire for free and credible polls.

The group added that Nigeria cannot as a nation insists on JAMB registration online with people transferring money electronically and then say there is no adequate network coverage for INEC to deploy technology in our elections.

It stated that if INEC can conduct electronic voting, there is no reason to deter electronic transmission of results, saying that the decision of INEC to transmit results electronically was well thought out and that all telecom providers were part of all processes leading to that decision.

The Guardian also reports that the Senate had a rowdy session while considering the electoral act amendment bill especially clause 52(3) which indicated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable at its discretion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Tambuwal berates Senate for subjecting INEC’s power to NCC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, said the Senate's decision to subject INEC's constitutional power to conduct elections to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is unconstitutional.

It was reported that Tambuwal, who is a former speaker of the House of Representatives, said this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, July 15.

Governor Tambuwal also stated the mode of election and transmission of results were critical parts of the conduct, supervision, undertaking and organisation of elections in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng