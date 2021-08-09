The Christian Association of Nigeria has demanded for the reconstruction of five churches demolished by the Borno state government

The Borno state chapter of the Christian body made this demand at a press conference in Maiduguri following the death of a 20-year-old, alongside five others

Bishop Williams Naga, the CAN state chairman condemned the killing and demolition exercise, demanding a probe panel

Borno - The Borno state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has demanded for the reconstruction of five churches demolished by Borno State Government at various locations in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Among others, the demands were followed by the demolition exercise of an EYN Church Maduganari in Maiduguri where a 20-year-old labourer, identified as Ezekiel Bitrus Tumba was shot dead and five persons injured by a member of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), attached to the Borno Geographic information System (BOGIS), an agency of the state government which carried out the demolition exercise on Thursday, August 5.

According to reports by Leadership, the youths of the EYN church attempted to stop the officials of BOGIS from demolishing the church by hurling stones when the CJTF member shot the deceased and wounded others.

The Borno state chapter of CAN, has condemned killing of one, injury on five persons, demands probe of inquiry into church shooting.

The chairman of CAN, Bishop Williams Naga at a press conference at COCIN Church, Maiduguri, condemned the killing of Ezekiel, a son of COCIN Church pastor, and the demolition of the Local Church of Brethren in Nigeria as well as the infliction of injury on five other persons.

The bishop who described the incident as tragic and condemnable.

