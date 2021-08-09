Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to social media to blast Nigerians following the huge views on one of his videos

The OAP held an interview with Mompha and it broke a record by gathering one million views in just one week

Following the feat, Freeze dragged Nigerians for their mindset and placing focus on trivial things instead of real issues

Popular OAP Daddy Freeze recently broke a record on his videos, but he seems unimpressed despite the admirable feat.

He announced via his Instagram page that his interview with Mompha had hit a whopping one million views, but lamented over the mindset of Nigerians.

Daddy Freeze says Nigerians deserve the kind of government they have Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@mompha

Source: Instagram

Freeze drags Nigerians

According to him, if he was preaching the word of God, he would have struggled to gather 100,000 views but because the Mompha video was pure gist, people rushed it.

He continued by saying that he is no longer amazed at how big brother sells well in the country seeing the misplaced priorities all over the place.

Freeze disclosed that Nigerians deserve the state of the country, its government and pastors because the real change they seek can't be birthed by invidious minds.

Excerpt from his post read:

"Thanks @mompha for the impromptu interview! 1 million views in one week no be beans, that’s indeed a record. If Na preach I dey preach, I go dey struggle with 100,000 views. If Na gossip, Una see am? No wonder big brother sells in this part of the world, the last UK big brother was almost 10 years ago if I remember correctly. This has shown me that Nigerians deserve the present state of our country, government and pastors."

Check out the post below:

Reactions trail post

Below are some of the comments sighted on Daddy Freeze's post below:

Admiralc4c:

"This write up deserves a standing OVATION."

Mr_benz_17:

"We dey hear preaching every time but no be every time we dey hear this kind gist."

Official_edoboy1:

"I totally agree with you on this."

Ojukaye86:

"FBI is watching over you, bro be guided and don't travel out of the country make them no cramp you."

Source: Legit