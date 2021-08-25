Rap musician M.I Abaga has taken to social media with a charge for Nigerians after his horrible experience in a police station

The rapper disclosed that he spent two hours in the station and witnessed the horrible working conditions among other things

Abaga called on fellow Nigerians to ensure that they get their PVCs ahead of the upcoming general elections

Popular rap star M.I Abaga couldn’t hold his reservations after his horrible experience at a police station in Lagos.

The displeased musician took to his Instastory channel lamenting what he encountered while at the police station.

Abaga highlighted the terrible working condition, dilapidation among other disturbing developments that need to be attended to.

According to the rapper, there’s a lot of work that has to be done in the country. Abaga went on to deliver a charge to those who come across his post.

He stressed the importance of everyone getting their voter’s card.

His post read:

"Spent two hours in a police station last night. The working condition, mental conditioning, dilapidation…We have work to do as a country. Get your PVCs. No, really get your da*n PVCs."

Social media users react

The rapper’s post stirred mixed reactions from fellow Nigerians in the online community. Read some of the comments sighted below:

joewhite4u said:

"When it happens to you guys, Na that time una go dey advise us like your children."

fceeglobal101_ said:

"It's until you people spend time in Police custody that's when you will know that the system is bad...now you're telling us to get PVC. Okay O."

unified_wale said:

"It’s so devastating that this police are not funded while the politician never miss their paycheque and allowances.. Nigeria has a bigger problem to tackle.. how do you expect those that you don’t find to perform optimally."

joyceisy said:

"We have our PVCs ready. Who are the “credible” candidates to vote for?"

