Multi-award-winning singer, 9ice, shared a video of himself dancing to Flavour’s 2020 hit single, Who No Know Go Know

The music star made the dance video as fans compared the two singers to each other in terms of success in their course of exploits

With the dance video, 9ice proves to music critics and fans that he has nothing against Flavour no matter the kind of debate they choose to have on social media

Popular singer, Abolore Akande otherwise known as 9ice, is not welcoming anything that will hurt his admiration for the art of his counterpart, Flavour, as he shared a video of himself vibing to the latter’s song.

In what appeared to be a response to a comparison between him and Flavour by fans and music critics, 9ice, in the video, danced happily to Who No Know Go Know, a song released in 2020, in which the Igbo lyricist featured rapper Phyno.

As fans debate on who's more successful between him and Flavour, 9ice dances to Who No Know Go Know. Photo Credit: @9iceofficial @2niteflavour

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, August 3, fans and music critics took to social media, to debate who’s more of a successful artiste between 9ice and Flavour.

Some of them (the fans and music critics), argued that 9ice is more successful when compared to Flavour. According to them, the former did not only warm his way into the hearts of many Nigerians with his debut album, but his first single became a household song in the country, such that he became a recipient of many awards with it.

On the other hand, others held the opinion that Flavour is more successful than 9ice considering the fact that he has more streams, and is still releasing hit songs to date.

While the debate is still ongoing, 9ice took some time to vibe to Flavour’s Who No Know Go Know, an action perceived as a way of showing he has nothing against the music star.

Watch the video below:

Fans react

9ice's video spurred reactions from fans, who thronged to his page to hail the music star, preaching peace the way he did.

See some of the reactions below:

charles_okocha:

"This Nigga 9ice ain’t global what da f**k is this sh*t"

laidebakare:

"U be like spider man "

_benzemaa:

"Omo Baale just Dey young everyday ❤️"

eneezagain:

Egbon this is pure love ❤️❤️

