A mother of three, Krystal, was surprised with a car from her oldest child, William Preston, who is just 13

To get the vehicle, he had to trade his Xbox game console and also work for many days cutting grass

William worked hard to gift his mother the car because he wanted to give her some comfort in life

A 13-year-old boy, William Preston, did not like the way his mother was going through life's tough challenges as a single mother of three.

As a way to help his mother, William got a job as a land mower as part of a plan to get his mother a vehicle, Understanding Compassion reports.

The boy worked on lawns in exchange for a car. Photo source: Understanding Compassion.

Are you joking?

When the teen came home one day and told his mother that he had got her a car, the woman laughed it off and said “ya, right!”

William replied:

“No mum, I’m so serious I bought you a car. Come on we have to go.”

The mother stated that when he said that, she had mixed emotions of confusion and doubt as she asked him: “To where?”

The mother cried

When they got outside, a woman was waiting who drove them to where the car was. Krystal broke down in tears, CBS reports.

She said:

“I completely lost it. I started balling my eyes out… I am speechless… my 13-year-old son bought me a car.”

How he did it

When William saw that a woman was selling a car online in his area, he traded his Xbox and also did as much lawn clearing work as possible in exchange for the car.

William’s mum said:

“I am so proud of my son. He is such a good kid. He may have his days but OMG what 13-year-old kid do you know that buys his mom a car… William I love you son and thank you. You have such a big heart and I love you.”

