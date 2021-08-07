Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is trying to secure the release of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, from detention

Obasanjo took a trip to Benin Republic in the first week of August to meet with the neighbouring country’s leadership

The Yoruba Nation activist and his wife were detained by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Airport in Cotonou on their way to Germany

A report by The Cable indicates that Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo travelled to Benin Republic over the issue of self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho.

The online newspaper citing sources in the diplomatic circle revealed that the former president travelled to Zanzibar, Tanzania in the first week of August and rerouted his trip to the French-speaking country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo travelled to Benin Republic to seek asylum for embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

It was gathered that Obasanjo travelled to the African country under the guise of condoling with it's former president, Nicephore Soglo who recently lost his wife.

Leadership also confirming the development stated that Obasanjo and the former Beninise president have maintained a warm relationship over the years.

One of the sources said Obasanjo travelled to Zanzibar on August 1, adding that he probably rerouted to Benin Republic to conceal his trip.

Obasanjo seeks asylum for Yoruba nation activist

Another source who was aware of Obasanjo’s trip said the former president took the trip in order to seek soft-landing for Sunday Igboho.

Speaking further, the source revealed that the ex-president intervened on the request of some south-west leaders and is asking the Beninise authorities to grant the agitator asylum.

The source said:

“He also met with Patrice Talon. The purpose of the meeting was to seek soft-landing for Sunday Igboho.

“He’s asking the Beninise authorities to grant the separatist leader asylum, and not to return him to Nigeria. The former president intervened on the request of some south-west leaders.”

Obasanjo's aide also confirmed that the former Nigerian president was indeed in Benin Republic.

The former Nigerian leader returned to the country by road via the Idiroko land border in Ogun state.

Yoruba monarchs in Benin Republic move to secure asylum for Igboho

Meanwhile, emerging report claims that Yoruba-speaking monarchs in the Benin Republic are trying to secure the release of the Yoruba Nation activist.

The monarchs have submitted a letter to the president of the Benin Republic demanding asylum for the activist.

The traditional rulers have advised the French-speaking nation not to allow itself to be used by Nigeria to score political points.

