The video of friends of a university graduate celebrating with him has stirred massive reactions online

They were all screaming as they sprayed him new N100 notes in the presence of his father in their house

Instagram users said he is lucky to have such friends as said they were only poured water when they graduated

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video shared by @Instablog9ja has shown a young man said to have finished from the University of Port Harcourt showing their friends love on their special day.

After his signing-off ceremony in school, the friends followed him to his house. As the young man hugged someone believed to be his father, they started sprayed new N100 notes on him.

The graduates were very excited about it all. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

His friends supported him

They continued until the whole floor was carpeted with money. At a point, the boy knelt down to be prayed for.

Nigerians who reacted to the video said they would really love to have friends who would go out to support them this much.

Watch the clip below:

They turned up!

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400,000 views with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

tobyshang said:

"200 naira don scarce - 100 naira Next."

_______araami wondered:

"Where can I find this type of friends."

mhiz_teetress said:

"If u can be this type of friend dm me let’s hang out."

fendiskin said:

"Students are no longer suffering. God bless the work of their hands."

chiazor_c said:

"Na water my own friends see pour me yeye chickens."

gucci_tos said:

"This is what is called friendship no capping."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A man sprayed money, got arrested

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young US rapper, Metro Marrs, pulled off a stunt that would probably have got him a pat on the back in other climes.

At his graduation ceremony in Atlanta, the man threw $5000 (N2,056,250) cash in the air and continued doing so despite authority trying to stop him.

His flagrant disobedience got him arrested and detained by the police. A video of the act has since gone viral on Twitter.

Source: Legit