AYCF has called on the FG to clamp down on the sixth season of the ongoing BBNaiaja reality show

The group’s president, Yerima Shettima, sighted immorality as one of the reasons why the show should not be allowed to air again

Shettima equally called on lovers of Nigeria as a country to join hands in a bid to get the FG to swing into action

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show has been described as a showing promoting immorality among other vices by the Arewa Youths Advisory Forum (AYCF).

According to Daily Trust, the group’s national president, Yerimma Shettima, clamped down on activities of the reality show while speaking to journalists on Friday, August 6.

Arewa Youths fume over ongoing BBNaija reality show, push for FG ban. Photo: @theniyilawal/@thearinola/@mariachikebenjamin/@whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Shettima also argued that participants in the reality show promote sexual content and such development should not be encouraged by the Nigerian government, Independent reports.

The AYCF president was quoted to have said:

“I have often said this show promotes immorality and the Nigerian government should please ban it, it should not be allowed to be aired in our country."

Still speaking on the matter, Shettima called on fellow Nigerian citizens to come together and deliver a charge that will move the government into taking action against the show.

He said:

“I urge true lovers of the country to join hands and call the attention of the government on the implication of this programme which must be discouraged.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Married women in BBNaija - Social media users share their opinions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng readers expressed mixed reactions following a poll seeking to understand if married women should participate in the BBNaija show.

Some participants gave reasons as to why the show should strictly be for youths and single individuals.

However, there were others who noted that anyone should be able to be a part of the show since it’s a platform meant to better lives.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit