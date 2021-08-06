Legit.ng readers have expressed mixed reactions following a poll seeking to understand if married women should participate in the BBNaija show

Some participants gave reasons as to why the show should strictly be for youths and single individuals

However, there were others who noted that anyone should be able to be a part of the show since it’s a platform meant to better lives

Mixed reactions have started trailing the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show.

Like previous seasons, the Shine Ya Eyes edition also has some married housemates competing for the N90 million prize.

Niyi and Tega are the married contestants in the current season and both individuals have been very open about their marital status.

In light of this, Legit.ng recently carried out a social media poll to find out what people think about married women on the show.

This also follows the controversial drama that played out online after Tega was asked to participate in a truth or dare game where she allowed a male housemate to touch a ‘private’ part of her body.

Some participants in the poll argued in favour of married women freely participating in the show.

Read some comments gathered below:

Pat Maido Mgbor said:

"Yes.. A Married Woman Can Go There And Create Impact.. There Are Still Well Behaved People..."

Saratu Sarauniya said:

"For me i don't see anything wrong with that as far as she will respect herself."

Oly Genevieve Mich-Abone said:

"Did Big Brother Naija Organisers say the game is for singles alone? I see it as being senseless to criticize someone who chose to do something that makes her happy and then with the husband's support. It's her life and choice not yours. So take a chill."

Ademitunji Afolabimi said:

"What is wrong there? If the husband allows it what's anyone's problem? Again, most one go to the House to go and do immoral things? I believe one can still keep his or her head above the waters of immortality in the House."

Zamah Suspect Enkulu YakwaMadondo said:

"No being married doesn't mean she must be jailed,she's still allowed to enjoy herself in every way she feels like and if her partner supports her who are we to condemn her are we Jesus an."

Other participants speak against

There were others who argued that married women should not participate in the show. More comments below:

Ufon Benson said:

"Very wrong, over wrong & truly wrong. They should close it, because is full of immorality, corrupting our society."

Obinna Peter said:

"It's quite unfortunate that we have lost our values for marital life,"

Obideyi Abiodun Lola said:

"Big brother should not be for married people(people,not just the woman)..and if there's a man(an African man) that will allow his wife to go...hmm,something must be there that we are not been told or seen."

Ogonna Edeh said:

"101%wrong, very wrong, because they are some immorality in the house, that a married woman is not supposed to involved in."

Jane Obioma said:

"Did she forget something in singlehood, is very bad.. Another man will be touching, kissing u anyhow.. After u will be looking for who will respect u..."

