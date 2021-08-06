Controversial Nollywood filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, has raised an alarm after Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution asked the judge in the state high court to put him on trial

According to the actor, the prosecutor wanted him on trial because he produced Oko Iyabo, his latest film which attracted wide criticism

As Baba Ijesha’s assault case continues, Fabiyi wondered why he should be made a scapegoat for campaigning for a fair trial

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, has raised alarm over the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution’s attempt to use him as a scapegoat for child abuse.

Fabiyi, who suffered backlash for producing Oko Iyabo, a film that narrates the story of actor Baba Ijesha’s case with Comedian Princess' daughter, maintained that he is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria.

Oko Iyabo: Actor Yomi Fabiyi replies Lagos prosecutor who sought his trial.

In an Instagram post where he made this known, the Nollywood film star said any attempt by the court to subject him to say sorry, is oppressive, adding that he

“Should never be made a scapegoat for campaigning for a fair trial, equal justice, and human rights protection of the parties involved in Baba Ijesha’s case.”

Explaining why he made a fresh post about Baba Ijesha’s case, Fabiyi referenced that on Monday, July 26, a Lagos prosecutor asked a judge of a high court in the state, to order his trial on contempt of the court.

He, however, said the prosecutor was ill-informed about the controversial film, adding that his sense of reasoning was manipulated by the film trailer, title, social media noise, and the TAMPAN’s letter.

While maintaining that the film was released before the judiciary called off its 64-day strike action, Fabiyi said at no point did he use the real name of the survivor in the film, as he wondered why a prosecutor would ask for him to be tried in the matter.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi said Fabiyi should be put on trial owing to the fact that the storyline of the film is based on the court proceedings.

According to Adeyemi, the Baba Ijesha matter on which the Oko Iyabo film is based was under judicial consideration. Hence, it is prohibited from public discussion in places outside the court.

Yomi Fabiyi replies critics of Oko Iyabo

Legit.ng reported Fabiyi addressed the criticism the controversial film attracted.

While maintaining that he would never downplay issues concerning children irrespective of anything, the actor admonished his critics not to stop hurling insults at him, as he said he's benefiting from them.

He explained that criticism is a form of marketing strategy for the film.

