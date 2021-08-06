Kingsley Okoruwa's wedding to Okiemute Okoruwa made headlines as the woman he took as his wife is 50 years old with 3 grown-up sons

In a new video, Kingsley revealed that he had actually known the woman for more than 35 years

The couple who don't seem to care about the opinion of naysayers stated that though they usually have misunderstandings, their relationship is like a match made in heaven

A 50-year-old woman Okiemute Okoruwa became an internet sensation after walking down the aisle despite already having three grown-up sons.

The couple has however stated that they have known each other for more than 35 years.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the 51-year-old husband, Kingsley Okoruwa said he attended an all-boys secondary school while his wife schooled at a different place and they only meet after school but had nothing going on between them.

Kingsley said the platonic friendship continued until they got into their seperate marriages. He is a proud father of 4 children.

She is unapologetic about her decision to remarry

Okiemute who is unapologetic about her decision to tie the knot at 50 said she had sought her sons' opinions before taking the marriage step again.

She added that though they usually have minor misunderstandings, their love is a sweet one.

Okiemute stated that she loves the man and intends to remain with him till the end of time.

Social media users celebrate their union

@geenafoodiesandspice said:

"I was smiling throughout, love is a beautiful thing. I wish them well."

@patrickebi commented:

"Una union eh, God don bless am alreadi. No shaking. Na full enjoymet with beta stew."

@jumiderib stated:

"She looks so gorgeous and fit at 50...and he looks great at 51...Everyone deserves to be happy....God bless ur home."

@eremsbeauty wrote:

"I love her joyful countenance you are covered by the precious blood of Jesus . No harm will come near you and your family."

Video from the wedding ceremony of 50-year-old mum of 3 sons

The mother-of-three shared a video of herself expressing excitement about her wedding day. According to her, her man is going to do the full thing on her head.

Another video also showed the moment the woman's lover unveiled her after paying the full bride price.

