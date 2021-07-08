PeterparkTV’s biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend, tattoos

American Twitch streamer Peter Park, professionally known as PeterparkTV, has won the hearts of many people globally. He is known for his great content on Twitch. He also enjoys an incredible following on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. How much do you know about him?

Peter Park during his 28th birth anniversary. Photo: @peterparktv

Source: Instagram

Peter received Twitch Partnership in October 2018. Since then, he has garnered massive popularity for his Just Chatting videos. Most of the videos often include reactions and interactions with viewers.

Profile summary

Real name : Peter Park

: Peter Park Nickname : PeterparkTV

: PeterparkTV Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : October 11th, 1990

: October 11th, 1990 PeterparkTV's age : 30 years (as of 2021)

: 30 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : California, USA

: California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Profession : Twitch streamer

: Twitch streamer Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Height in feet and inches : 5 feet 10 inches

: 5 feet 10 inches Height in metres: 1.78

1.78 Weight in lbs: 148

148 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Instagram page : @peterparktv

: @peterparktv Twitter account: @peterparkTV

PeterparkTV’s biography

The famous streamer was born in California, in the United States of America. He is the youngest in a family of three brothers, including Edison Park. His father is a businessman, while his mother is a homemaker.

He was born on October 11th, 1990. He is currently 30 years old as of 2021.

Career

How old is Peter Park's stream? The American Twitch streamer began Twitch streaming on June 10th, 2017. He has been doing so for about four years now. First, he was active on Twitter before creating his Twitch channel (@peterparkTV). He has 508K followers on his channel.

He also has a YouTube channel titled peterparkTV, where he uploads Twitch highlights. His YouTube channel has 136K subscribers. He is also known for streaming with some fellow OfflineTV and friends, such as Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast.

PeterparkTV's tattoos

Peter has a lot of tattoos on his body. He has not talked publicly about what they mean. However, he revealed his love for tattoos through a tweet. His tweet read as follows:

Tattoos are a vibe

Park shows off his body tattoos. Photo: @peterparktv

Source: Instagram

Who is PeterparkTV's brother?

The famous Twitch stream has two elder brothers. One of his brothers is Edison Park. He has not shared much about the other sibling.

Edison, known as EdisonParkLive, is a Korean-American Twitch Streamer and former manager of Offline TV. He previously held the world record for the most hours streamed on Twitch in a 30-day period.

PeterparkTV's height and weight

The American streamer is 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall, and he weighs 148 lbs (67 kg).

Is PeterparkTV single?

The American Twitch streamer has kept his relationship affairs private. However, according to a tweet posted on February 22nd 2020, he was single at the time. The streamer has not revealed additional details about his dating life, hence it is unknown if PeterparkTV has a girlfriend or not.

PeterparkTV has become a household name, thanks to his booming Twitch streaming career. He has an incredible fanbase across most social media platforms. He has become a force to reckon with among aspiring content creators.

