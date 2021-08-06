Naira Marley took time to make his fans realise that there's more to life than waiting for the period one would no longer be bothered

The music star who is known to always be full of life is of the opinion that life should be enjoyed at any given time

Naira Marley was spotted posing with a newspaper vendor's bicycle and was happy at the same time

Popular singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley, has advised his fans to prioritise enjoying life, even when things are not going well for them.

The music star made this known on Instagram as he captioned a picture of him posing with a bicycle.

Singer Naira Marley has advised his fans to remember enjoying life regardless of their troubles. Photo Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

“Don’t wait for everything to be perfect before you decide to enjoy ur (sic) life,” his caption reads.

See the post below:

Fans react

As one would expect, the post attracted reactions from Nigerians, who took to the comment section to applaud Naira Marley for the advice.

See some of the reactions below:

Highstar_4life:

President ❤️

Hypeman_amebor:

Chairman migwo

i_am_oluwarteemilorun:

President awa omugbo

Naira Marley celebrates birthday

Recently, the Opotoyi singer took to his social media pages to celebrate his birthday.

In a post in which he announced his birthday celebration, Naira Marley funnily captioned that he turned 23 for the second time.

While Naira Marley gave thanks to God for preserving his life for another year's birthday celebration, his fans had a good time celebrating him and at the same time, making fun of his declared new age.

Naira Marley's artist Zinoleesky buys N30m sport car

Legit.ng also reported that young Nigerian music star, Zinoleesky, rewarded himself with a super expensive automobile gift after months of hard work in the industry.

The singer who is signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian Music label splashed millions of naira on a new 2019 Chevrolet Camaro sports car. The ‘beastly’ ride is worth over N30 million.

