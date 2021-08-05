A Nigerian graduate has taken it upon himself to get busy with something instead of waiting for a white collar job

The man identified as Mustapha Yusuff Abidemi who studied insurance joined his mother in her zobo selling business

Now a zobo seller by profession, Mustapha intends to make it a big enterprise and consequently get it branded

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

If there's anything the steady rise in Nigeria's unemployment rate has taught graduates, it is that they should get something doing instead of hoping year in year out for a white collar job that may not come.

Nigeria unemployment rate in 2020 of 9.0%, according to Statista, has pushed many graduates into doing jobs unrelated to their studied courses in school and Mustapha Yusuff Abidemi is one of such graduates.

Mustapha nurses plans of branding the zobo making business

Source: Original

The young man who studied Insurance at Ibadan Polytechnic, now Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki has risen to the occasion as he sells zobo with his mother.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Mustapha whose father is late said his inability to raise funds to start up the business properly on his own meant he had to work with his mum.

He wants to brand the zobo making

The optimistic man who rounded off his NYSC in October 2020 spoke on his plans to get the business branded.

He however lamented that he lacked the money to carry this out.

"...But the issue is that I don't have enough funds to carry out the task.

"Getting the ingredients is not the issue, other things are.

"Things like sealing machine, plastic and other important equipment needed for the business."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerian graduate takes to selling abacha for a living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate who sells abacha for a living has said that she sees herself in a bigger place in the future.

In an interview with Legit.ng, the industrious lady revealed that her family has been engaging in the abacha business for the past 20 years.

According to the lady identified as Esther, she took interest in the business in the course of helping her mum who started it many years ago.

While maintaining that doing the business gives her happiness and fulfilment, Esther said she was willing to leave it for a better job.

Source: Legit.ng