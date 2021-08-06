Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the attack and killing of some residents of Okpokwu-Mgbuji community in Enugu state by suspected herdsmen

The Igbo group warned that the character and the nature of Enugu people should not be taken for granted and seen as a sign of weakness

Ohanaeze, therefore, urged security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the state to swing into action and treat the issue with urgency

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Isi-Uzo LGA, Enugu - The Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the attack and killing of eight residents of the Okpokwu-Mgbuji community in the Isi-Uzo council area of Enugu state by suspected herdsmen, on Wednesday, August 5.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo warned that the peaceful nature and character of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the people of Enugu should not be taken for granted or view as weakness, The Sun reports.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns the attack and killing of eight residents of the Okpokwu-Mgbuji community, Enugu state, by suspected herdsmen.

Source: UGC

According to a statement signed by the organisation’s president and secretary; Fred Eze and Malachy Ochie, the group stated that:

“Sunday’s “unwarranted invasion, wanton destruction of lives and property, including farmlands of Okpokwu-Mgbuji community in Isi-Uzo council of Enugu State, was the latest in the long list of carnage, mayhem, premeditated but unprovoked attacks by Fulani herdsmen in various communities in Enugu state.”

“This latest carnage, which occurred in the dead hours of Sunday, August 1, 2021 left eight persons dead, including a pregnant woman; and several others still missing as at the time of this statement. We can no longer tolerate the intentional decimation of our people by Fulani herdsmen or any other group for that matter; not today, tomorrow or ever. This must stop.”

Meanwhile, The Punch reports that the Igbo group said the Enugu command of the Nigeria Police Force has kept silent on the attack, four days after it occurred, as it neither confirms nor denies the invasion.

Commending the swift response of Governor Ugwuanyi to the security emergency and his appeal for calm in the affected community and the whole of Enugu state, Ohanaeze called on security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the state to treat the matter with utmost urgency, identify and bring to book the culprits.

The statement read:

"We wish to warn that the peaceful disposition of the governor and, indeed, the people of Enugu State should not be taken for granted or interpreted as a sign of weakness as no one has the monopoly of violence. Enough is enough.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Miyetti Allah reacts to Emir's eviction notice to herdsmen

Meanwhile, the umbrella association of Fulani cattle rearers in the country, Miyetti Allah, has kicked against the eviction notice given to herdsmen by the Emir of Muri in Taraba state amid rising insecurity.

In an interview with The Sun, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, national president of Miyetti Allah, described the monarch's threat as one that cannot hold water.

Source: Legit