FCT, Abuja- The Department of state services (DSS) has denied arresting and detaining some Nigerians on the orders of powerful citizens in the country.

The Punch reports that the secret service said it has been monitoring the standard operating procedure on the Criminal Justice Administration.

Legit.ng gathered that the DSS was reacting to a comment by a former media aide to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Olusegun Adeniyi.

DSS has berated former presidential aide, Olusegun Adeniyi, over comments on the arrest of Nigerians. Credit: Segun Adeniyi.

In his column titled; Beyond Abba Kyari’s indictment published on Thursday, August 5, Adeniyi said hundreds of innocent citizens are currently languishing in police and the State Security Services detention centres following arrests ordered by powerful men and women.

Reacting to the claim by Adeniyi, the spokesman of the DSS Peter Afunanya, on Thursday, said he couldn’t speak of, for other security agencies but for the DSS, nothing of such exists.

He said:

“This is not true. I do not speak for the Police but it is certain that no Nigerian or anyone for that matter is in the SSS/DSS custody on the order(s) of private citizens or persons. The SSS has a Standard Operation Procedure on the criminal justice administration.”

Afunanya, who demanded the immediate withdrawal of the statement made by Adeniyi, noted that security agencies should be given an appraisal, respected and supported by the citizens.

The DSS spokesman noted:

“It is unacceptable for a respectable columnist of your experience and status to make a sweeping statement like the one herein. It is misleading, inciting, denigrating, demeaning, misinforming and should be withdrawn.

“The SSS and indeed security agencies, if not praised, should be supported. The organisation may not be perfect but it is doing so much for the country. It respects and loves the citizens and residents and strives to serve them based on best practices, rule of law/engagement and a balance between rights and national security."

