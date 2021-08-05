A lady without arms has left many people awestruck as a video of her afternoon routine surfaced on social media

The armless mum was seen carrying, caring for and feeding her 3-year-old daughter without being aided

It was not just her courage against all odds but the beautiful manner she went about it that amazed internet users

An armless mum has stunned the internet with her courage despite her physical challenge.

This is as a video highlighting her afternoon routine was shared on Facebook by The Epoch Times.

In the 4 minute video, Sarah Talbi got her 3-year-old daughter out of bed nicely and fed the kid using her leg.

Apost reports that the 39-year-old Belgian lady was born without arms.

After doing the dishes with both legs, Sarah returned to wipe the kid's mouth with napkin and went on to change the girl's wear. This she did incredibly with her legs.

Then in a lovely fashion, the woman led her daughter off the scene.

It was observed that the lady played these motherly roles without being aided in anyway. The kid also seemed to have got used to the routines and didn't budge at each activity.

People describe her as an inspiration

Charlotte Washburn remarked:

"What an amazing woman she has I don't know how she does it that has to be incredibly hard God bless her and her family."

Claudette Payne commented:

"Such an amazing mother taking care of her daughter with no arms. I have nothing else to complain about even my carpal tunnel in my hands. This mom is a true blessing, God Bless You And Your Daughter."

Svytlana Kournyavka said:

"Incredibly beautiful, loving Mom and adorable Daughter. I was left speechless of such amazing courage, love and strength. May God protects both of them and give them endless love and many years of happiness. They deserve it all and much more. Best wishes from the heart to such amazing and strong Woman and loving Daughter."

Barbara Brennan thought:

"Just imagine when Jehovah restores mankind back to perfection….. and this loving mother will wrap her arms around her sweet baby."

