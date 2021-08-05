The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to recent comments made by Attahiru Jega about the major political parties in Nigeria

The group under the auspices of the PDP National Youth Movement said it was wrong for the former INEC chairman to compare PDP to the APC

According to the youths, the APC-led administration can’t be compared to the PDP era except one is insincere and unfair

FCT, Abuja - Professor Attahiru Jega has attracted the ire of the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for comparing the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The youths, under the auspices of the PDP National Youth Movement, urged the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) boss to apologise to Nigerians for overseeing the election that brought the APC into power, Daily Trust reported.

The group in a statement through its national president, Salaudeen Lukman, described the comments by the Jega as annoying.

The youths said:

“Comparing an era of PDP that appointed a common man, a core northerner, Muslim from the ancient city of Jega in Kebbi state, who lectures at Bayero University Kano, base on competency and pedigree to head Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission INEC under a southern Nigerian Presidency of Dr Goodluck Jonathan alone is a pointer to discredit Prof Jega claims of ‘no different between APC and PDP era in Nigeria.’’

The group alleged that the former INEC chairman was among those who set Nigerian progress on reverse gear since 2015.

APC faults comments made by Professor Attahiru Jega

Meanwhile, the APC has reacted to recent comments credited to a former chairman of the INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega.

Jega had advised Nigerians not to vote for the ruling party and the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

But the acting national secretary of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said that the ruling party is not comfortable with the comparison with the PDP.

The APC chided Jega for recently abandoning his academic pursuit for politics.

