The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not happy with a former chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega

Jega took the APC and Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party to the cleaners recently

The former INEC boss said both parties have failed to develop the country despite spending time in power at the centre

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to recent comments credited to a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega.

Jega had advised Nigerians not to vote for the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections.

Professor Jega recently took the APC and the PDP to the cleaners. Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, August 2 by the acting national secretary of the APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the ruling party is not comfortable with the comparison with the PDP.

Part of the statement read:

“Our attention has been drawn to an uncontrolled, wrong, and untenable political outburst by a former chairman of INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega in which he lumped the APC, together with the failed PDP.

“While the PDP failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians as a government and oppositon party, the APC is thriving, healthy, and assiduously cleaning the massive mess left behind by the PDP which failed to deliver democratic dividends to the people of Nigeria after 16 years.

“While Professor Jega is right about the PDP, a party under which he served as the chairman of the nation's election management body, we reject his comparison of the APC with the PDP.

“Professor Jega got his facts wrong and mixed them up in his baseless comparison of the PDP with the APC.”

The APC chided Jega for recently abandoning his academic pursuit, adding that he has blindly plunged into the arena of PDP's brand of politics.

The ruling party also stated that Jega is trying to launch his political career in a mushroom political party.

Jega's stinging attack on APC, PDP

Jega had advised the Nigerian electorate not to vote the governing party and the PDP during an interview with BBC Hausa on Monday, August 2, in Kaduna.

He lamented that for the past 20 years, both the APC and the main opposition PDP have failed to revive the nation's economy.

The former INEC boss regretted that the foremost political platforms in the country have been nothing but bad antecedents whose influences should not be given any chance in 2023.

INEC ex-boss Attahiru Jega gets crucial appointment from Buhari

Meanwhile, Jega was recently appointed as chairman of the governing council of the University of Jos.

This was made known by Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 8.

Adamu noted that the appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the Nigerian leader also authorised and reassigned chancellors to 42 federal universities.

Source: Legit