Michelle Obama has celebrated her husband, Barrack Obama, with sweet words during his 60th birthday

The former First Lady wrote a lovely message on her social media page praising the former US president

Michelle said that Obama is not only a loving father to their girls but is also a wonderful husband

Former United States First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed love to her hubby Barack Obama on his birthday.

Former US President Barack Obama, daughters, Malia and Shasha and wife Michelle. Photo: Michelle Obama.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two described her powerful hubby as a wonderful husband and father.

She said the greatest accomplishment of Obama is being a present, loving father to their daughters.

She thanked him for not letting the weight of his work get in the way of being a responsible hubby and dad.

The former president of the United States has clocked 60 years and there is no doubt he is ageing like a fine wine.

His wife couldn't let one of his biggest days pass without celebrating the retired president.

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday," Michelle wrote.

Barack Obama thank Michelle for their daughters

Barack Obama always considers himself successful thanks to his experience as a dad.

If everything else was taken away from him, he would still consider his life an achievement because of his two daughters Sasha and Malia Obama.

The dad went on Instagram to thank his better half Michelle Obama for giving him the best gifts he has ever received in life.

He praised Michelle for gifting him with two wonderful ladies who became his lifeline, his reason and his purpose.

