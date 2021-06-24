The Lockdown reunion has got many people shocked by what they are hearing the ex-housemates say about the things they did in the house

Recently, Ebuka addressed Nengi and Kiddwaya about their relationship in the Big Brother House

The ex-housemates stated that they did not remember a particular situation that happened between them

A video showing the moment Nengi and Kiddwaya were spotted in the toilet was played to the ex-housemates last night. Nengi ran away when she saw Ozo and Neo coming.

As soon as Ozo stepped into the bathroom, Nengi met with Kiddwaya to help with her zip. Kiddwaya left when Ozo came out and that got him asking Nengi what they were doing.

Nengi and Kiddwaya talk about being in the toilet. Photos: @kiddwaya, @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Nengi and Kiddwaya

When Ebuka asked Nengi and Kiddwaya what happened in the bathroom, the two said they could not remember. According to them, they had a lot to drink that night, hence, their inability to remember.

Explaining her relationship with Kiddwaya and how it affects Ozo, Nengi stated that told Ozo to play with other people as they couldn't always be together all the time. Nengi also noted that playing with Kiddwaya does not mean anything.

Watch them speak below:

Mixed reactions

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Nengi and Kiddwaya's 'situationship'. While some defended the two, others said they were lying.

official_mhdkash:

"Kidd and Nengi can lie ehen! They must be identified with their uncle Lia Muhammed."

mandip_toe:

"The truth is that ehh in that atmosphere that they both found themselves. I believe only someone who is stupid will want to have anything to do in the toilet. A place where anyone can just come in at anytime Haba people make una rest with this stuff of Nengi and Kidd."

mizrs_prestige:

"Kidd was drunk but was able to notice ozo coming."

akamzy_p:

"U want him to unzip u and u are facing him with your chest... Make e make sense abeg.. The lie too much."

preshy_hill:

"Nengi had intentions!! But Kidd didn’t. Nengi knows what she was doing sha."

shegzmiles:

"Nengi lies!!!!! If not, why s she running wen she notice som1 coming."

chomsleek:

"Nengi and kidd never got drunk in that house. They just covered up their lies."

Nengi lists her achievements

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nengi bragged about attaining some heights at a young age.

In a tweet, she listed some of her achievements at the age of 23 and they include becoming a homeowner, multiple brand ambassador, and a CEO.

As expected, her post earned her applause from her fans who took to the comment section to praise the reality star over her achievements.

Source: Legit.ng