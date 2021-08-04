Nigerian comedian Dike Osinachi has got people talking on social media after recently doing Dorime on a plane

Instead of using liquor for his own Dorime, Dike used a bottle of coke which he placed on his head while walking around

Some of those that reacted to the video on social media joking asked the comedian if he had a seat aboard the flight

In the video the comedian shared on his Instagram page, he could be seen putting a bottle of coke on his head as he sang Era's Ameno and walked around.

Era is a new-age music project by French composer Eric Lévi, and Dorime is one of the words in the opening lines of the opening lines in the project's hit song.

Dike appeared to be having fun with the man behind the camera as they entertained other passengers.

Many react to the video

@official_imaa said:

"Are yu sure you have a seat in this plane."

@juicycoutureworkingho commented:

"Na coke u dey use do ur own DORIME??????"

@klinyoung wrote:

"Make that guy no chop that private jet oo ."

@offor_jonah wrote:

"You made me laugh this morning lol."

@henrypuffyno commented:

"This your standing up no standing in flight abi nah attachment you pay for."

Video shows Nigerian students doing "Dorime" during lecture

In other news, a video has emerged on social media in which some students of a Nigerian higher institution could be seen doing "Dorime" while a lecture was ongoing.

In the video which has gone viral on social media, the students could be seen recreating a club scene by storming the lecture room with drinks while a lecture was ongoing and Ameno was added to the video to complete the drama.

A look at the comment section indicates that the drama took place at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic (RUGIPO), Owo, Ondo state.

