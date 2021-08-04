A Nigerian man, Munonyedi Egbo, got his three degrees in different continents as he bagged his postgraduate degrees in the UK and the US

Egbo who got his first degree from UNN in 2014 appreciated his supervisors in all the three universities he graduated from

The accomplished academic also thanked God for the success as many Nigerian sent him messages of congratulations

A young Nigerian man, Munonyedi Egbo, has taken to LinkedIn to write about his academic success and how he got his PhD in 2021.

Sharing a collaged photo, the man revealed that after getting his degree in engineering from the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 2014, he proceeded to the UK for his masters which he bagged in 2017.

The man was celebrated by many people online. Photo source: LinkedIn/Munonyedi Egbo.

Source: UGC

Three continents, three degrees

He did not rest on his oars, he travelled to the United States of America and succeeded in 2021 as he got his doctorate degree.

In a special post on the platform, the man thanked all his supervisors at the three phases of education he has been through. Egbo appreciated their mentorship.

Many people took to his comment section to commend him. At the time of writing this report, his post has over 1,700 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

