Breaking: DSS finally produces 12 Igboho’s aides in court

The Department of State Service (DSS) has produced 12 detained aides of Sunday Igboho at the Federal High Court in Abuja

Igboho's aides were arrested at the residence of the Yoruba Nation agitators in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state on July 1

The DSS was on July 23 ordered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu to bring the detainees to court for the determination of their case

FCT, Abuja - The twelve aides Sunday Adeyemo, a Yoruba Nation agitator, detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) were on Wednesday, August 4, brought before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Punch reports that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce all the Igboho aides to enable the court to inquire into the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

The Department of State Service (DSS) has produced 12 detained Sunday Igboho's aides in court.

Legit.ng gathered that the detained aides arrested in Igboho’s house on July 1, and had approached the court challenging their arrest and continued detention.

The News also reports that the DSS has kept the arrested in custody until Justice Egwuatu's oreder on July 23.

This followed an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants, Pelumi Olahengbesi, seeking the enforcement of their fundamental rights.

According to the report, despite the court order, the DSS had, on one occasion, failed to produce any of the detainees in court.

It was reported that in the last adjourned date, only eight out of the 12 suspects were brought to the court.

The DSS, however, brought all the 12 detainees to court on Wednesday, August 3, and it is expected that it will tell the court why they should not be released on bail as demanded by their lawyer.

Court restrains DSS from arresting Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a High Court in Oyo state issued an order restraining the DSS and attorney general of the federation from arresting Igboho.

It was reported that the order was granted following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday, August 4.

Justice Ladiean Akintola who issued the order also barred the DSS and the AGF from, intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Igboho.

Aliu stated that the order was issued directly against the office of the AGF. He urged the government not to disobey the order.

Source: Legit