The Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, has sued the Department of State Security and attorney general of the federation for invading his house

The Oyo State High Court disclosed that it will continue hearing on the case filed by the agitator on August 18

Sunday Igboho is currently being detained by authorities in the Benin Republic where he is fighting against his extradition to Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo state - A High Court in Oyo state has issued an order restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and attorney general of the federation from arresting the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho.

According to The Nation, the order was granted following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday, August 4.

DSS has accused Sunday Igboho of arms smuggling. Photo: Department of State Security, Adeyemo Sunday Igboho

Justice Ladiean Akintola who issued the order also barred the DSS and the AGF from intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Igboho.

The lawyer of the agitator explained that the order was issued directly against the office of the AGF. He urged the government not to disobey the order.

The court adjourned the hearing in the suit to August 18.

The Tribune reported that the order by the court was in respect to the originating motion filed by Igboho seeking N500 billion damages for invasion of his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on July 1.

DSS finally produces 12 Igboho’s aides in court

In another news, the twelve aides of Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation agitator, detained by the DSS were on Wednesday, August 4, brought before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Punch reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu had ordered the DSS to produce all the Igboho aides to enable the court to inquire into the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

Legit.ng gathered that the 12 detained aides arrested in Igboho’s house on July 1, had approached the court challenging their arrest and continued detention.

The DSS has kept the arrested in custody until Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on July 23, ordered the security agency to bring the detainees to court.

