Countries of the world are competing with one another at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and incentives are being promised to participants who coast home to victory. In a bid to motivate their representatives, many countries have promised them large amount of money.

Legit.ng presents 5 countries offering six-figure payouts to their Olympic medalists.

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

1. Singapore

Any Singaporean that brings home a gold medal gets 1 million Singapore dollars (N305,656,446). This is the highest payout for an individual gold medalist, according to Forbes.

A silver medalist gets of 500,000 (N152,828,223) and a bronze medalist receives 250,000 (N76,414,111.50).

Freida Lim of Singapore in action during the preliminary round of the women's 10 metre platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day ten of the Tokyo Olympics. Photo credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

2. Taiwan

An individual that brings home gold medal receives 20 million New Taiwan dollars (N297,014,439).

Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-chun shows her gold medal after the victory ceremony of the women's 59kg weightlifting competition in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo by Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

Source: Getty Images

3. Indonesia

Bringing home gold medal to Indonesia gives an individual 5 billion Indonesian rupiah (N143,908,489.35).

The best Indonesian performer in Tokyo so far is Eko Yuli Irawan. He has captured a silver in the men’s 61-kilogram division of weightlifting.

Bronze medalist Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia (R) pose with other champions. Photo credit: Han Haidan/China News Service

Source: Getty Images

4. Bangladesh

Bangladesh, which has never won an Olympic medal, has promised to pay about $300,000 (N123,720,000) for an individual gold medalist.

Silver medalist will receive about $150,000 and bronze medalist will be given $100,000 (N41,240,000).

Bangladesh's Diya Siddique competes in the women's individual eliminations in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo by Adek Berry/AFP

Source: Getty Images

5. Kazakhstan

Individual who brings home a gold medal in Kazakhstan receives $250,000 (N103,100,000) while silver a medalist gets $150,000 (N61,860,000)

A bronze medalist will get $75,000 (N30,930,000). And three Kazakhstani competitors already won bronze in weightlifting and judo.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev (blue) of Team Kazakhstan slugging it out with Richard Torrez Junior of the US. Photo credit: Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Jubilation as another impressive Nigerian athlete qualifies for final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

In similar news, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria is through to the final of the Shot Put event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

Team Nigeria now has another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport.

The 28-year-old made it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event after he launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday, August 3.

Source: Legit.ng News