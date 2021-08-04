5 Countries Offering Whopping Sum of Money to their Olympic Medalists, One is paying N305 Million
Countries of the world are competing with one another at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and incentives are being promised to participants who coast home to victory. In a bid to motivate their representatives, many countries have promised them large amount of money.
Legit.ng presents 5 countries offering six-figure payouts to their Olympic medalists.
1. Singapore
Any Singaporean that brings home a gold medal gets 1 million Singapore dollars (N305,656,446). This is the highest payout for an individual gold medalist, according to Forbes.
A silver medalist gets of 500,000 (N152,828,223) and a bronze medalist receives 250,000 (N76,414,111.50).
2. Taiwan
An individual that brings home gold medal receives 20 million New Taiwan dollars (N297,014,439).
3. Indonesia
Bringing home gold medal to Indonesia gives an individual 5 billion Indonesian rupiah (N143,908,489.35).
The best Indonesian performer in Tokyo so far is Eko Yuli Irawan. He has captured a silver in the men’s 61-kilogram division of weightlifting.
4. Bangladesh
Bangladesh, which has never won an Olympic medal, has promised to pay about $300,000 (N123,720,000) for an individual gold medalist.
Silver medalist will receive about $150,000 and bronze medalist will be given $100,000 (N41,240,000).
5. Kazakhstan
Individual who brings home a gold medal in Kazakhstan receives $250,000 (N103,100,000) while silver a medalist gets $150,000 (N61,860,000)
A bronze medalist will get $75,000 (N30,930,000). And three Kazakhstani competitors already won bronze in weightlifting and judo.
Source: Legit.ng News