Team Nigeria will have a chance to claim another medal as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi reaches the Shot Put final

The Nigerian launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday afternoon and will participate in the medals event

He finished in fourth place which means he picks up a non-automatic ticket into the final event slated for Thursday

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria is through to the final of the Shot Put event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

Team Nigeria now has another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport, Ripples Nigeria reports.

The 28-year-old made it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event after he launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday afternoon.

Team Nigeria Chukwuebuka Enekwechi through to Shot Put final. Photo: Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

His effort was enough to place him 4th in the race and to hand him one of the non-automatic qualifying spots for the final.

The athlete who won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games will now have a chance to win a medal when the final Shot Put event takes place on Thursday.

Tuesday has been a great day for Team Nigeria as they have bagged two medals.

Ese Brume first Nigerian to win medal at Tokyo 2020

Ese Brume had opened the medal bag for Nigeria with a bronze after finishing third in the women’s Long Jump event before Blessing Oborodudu won a silver medal in the women’s 68kg wrestling.

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume has expressed delight after becoming the country’s first medalist at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 25-yar-old Brume made a 6.97m leap in the Long Jump final to clinch the bronze medal, becoming Nigeria’s first medalist at the games.

Following the feat, Brume who could not hold back tears of joy said:

“Thank you Jesus and thank you all for your prayers. Thank you, thank you so much.”

She qualified for the final stage on Sunday morning leaping to a distance of 6.76m, 1cm more than the required mark to seal her place.

Blessing Oborududu wins Silver medal for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Blessing Oborududu settled for a silver medal after losing to the United States Tamyra Marianna by 4-1 in the final of the 68kg category.

The 32-year-old managed to score one technical point but Marianna was the more dominant personality using her strength.

The U.S. contingent rolled her Nigerian counterpart giving her four points in the keenly contested affair.

Source: Legit