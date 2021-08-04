Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale recently went down memory lane as she dug out her twin daughters' baby photos

The actress' Taiwo and Kehinde turned a year older and the talented film star took to social media to celebrate them

Nigerians were not left out of the celebration as they were spotted in the comment section showering the lovely twins with beautiful words

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is full of gratitude as her twin daughters Taiwo and Kehinde turned a new age. The talented actress stated that she is grateful to God for keeping her children to date.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Sola Sobowale celebrates her twin daughters on their birthday. Photos: @solasobowale

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sola Sobowale prays for her daughters

Praying for her daughters, the actress said God would grant them all their heart desires.

In the mood of celebration, Sobowale shared lovely throwback photos with her daughters. The actress was spotted in a glittering iro and buba attire as she carried her babies with a huge smile on her face.

In another photo, the actress' daughters were spotted on small motorbikes as they donned matching outfits.

Check the photos below. Swipe left for more:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Reactions from fans

officialosas:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughters!!!! Blessings always."

bimboademoye:

"Happy birthday sisters."

kemiadetiba:

"Congratulations you gorgeous gorgeous ladies."

omo_brish:

"Happy birthday my beautiful and awesome sister wishing you both many more beautiful years. congratulations aunty mi."

iamadunniade:

"Happy Birthday twins. God’s Blessings."

brodashaggi:

"happy birthday."

sharonooja:

"My sisters, happy birthday."

Sola Sobowale gushes over Adedimeji Lateef

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress shared some lovely photos with the young actor as they worked on the same set for the first time.

She revealed that she has always loved Adedimeji Lateef's acting skills and she thinks he is a gifted actor who is one in a million.

Lateef also expressed excitement at the opportunity of working with her as he described it as fun.

Source: Legit