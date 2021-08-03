Umar Gwandu, an aide to the AGF and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has stated that the AGF office has not received information from the FBI

FBI, the United States investigative unit, linked the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari with a fraud suspect, Hushpuppi

Gwandu, however, denied the reports which indicated that the FBI officially requested the extradition of Kyari to the US for prosecution

FCT, Abuja - The office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice has reacted to the allegation of fraud levelled against the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Punch exclusively reports that Umar Gwandu, an aide to the AGF and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that the AGF office has not received any official communication on the arrest warrant issued against Kyari by the FBI.

The AGF office said it has not received any official communication from the FBI on Abba Kyari's extradition. Credit: Abba Kyari.

Legit.ng gathered that the suspended DCP was indicted in a $1.1m cyber fraud involving a suspect, Abass Ramon popularly known as Hushppuppi.

Gwandu, who is Malami’s special assistant on media and public relations, told the newspaper in an exclusive telephone interview on the night of Monday, August 2.

Legit.ng recalls that the FBI had alleged that Hushpuppi paid Kyari N8m to detain a co-conspirator, Chibuzor Vincent after the latter threatened to expose the $1.1m fraud to the victim, a Qatari businessman.

Police Service Commission suspends DCP Abba Kyari

The Police Service Commission (PSC) at the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, suspended the police officer on Sunday, August 1.

Asked whether the AGF office has received any communication from the FBI or the Nigerian Police regarding the arrest warrant issued against Kyari, Malami’s aide said the office has not been informed.

The AGF office is responsible for matters regarding extradition, repatriation and transfer of suspects or wanted persons.

Gwandu said:

“There is no official communication to that effect."

Suspended Abba Kyari to appear before 4-man panel as probe begins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Kyari might appear before the special panel probing his alleged involvement in an internet fraud this week.

It was reported that the Police Service Commission on Sunday, August 1, suspended Kyari, from service in line with the recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday, July 31.

The PSC stated that Kyari will be under suspension until the investigation over his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) completes.

