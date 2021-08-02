Following the bribery allegation levelled against Abba Kyari, the Police Service Commission has suspended the senior officer

A special panel set up to probe Kyari is also set to begin the task, with the embattled police officer expected to explain his side of the story

Hushpuppi, an internet fraudster facing charges in the US had claimed he paid DCP Kyari to help arrest a co-fraudster

FCT, Abuja - Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), may appear before the special panel probing his alleged involvement in an internet fraud this week, The Punch has reported.

Recall that the Police Service Commission on Sunday, August 1, suspended Kyari, from service in line with the recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on Saturday, July 31.

The Nigeria police have begun the probe of DCP Abba Kyari for his alleged involvement in internet fraud perpetrated by Hushpuppi. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

The PSC stated that Kyari will be under suspension until the investigation over his indictment by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) completes, The Nation also stated.

A notorious internet fraudster facing trial in the United States, Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, had alleged that he gave Kyari money to help arrest one of his co-fraudsters in Nigeria.

Kyari has since denied collecting any money from Hushpuppi.

Four-man panel to probe Kyari

Legit.ng gathers that a Special Investigation Panel comprising four senior police officers, will investigate the allegations against Kyari.

The panel is headed by a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike.

The police explained that Kyari’s suspension was expected to create an enabling environment for the panel to carry out the task without interference.

Nigerians react

Regarding Kyari's probe, Wisdom Michael commented on Facebook:

"I am not disputing the fact that Kyari needs fair hearing but I am only concerned how he may hold the police force to ransom judging by his assistance in shady dealings with the police hierarchy.

"Truth be told we must separate Kyari's achievement from his misbehaviour. These are two different shades entirely.

"As for his extradition, it must happen."

Timothy Nwachukwu said:

"It is very unfortunate that Abba Kyari, celebrated and promoted in Nigeria is criminalized by FBI.

"Then I ask what are the criteria on which Abba Kyari was hailed as the best? Criminality, brutality, corruption or Decency in crime bursting.

"The world told us that our athletes are not qualified and the world is again telling us that our best is the worst. What a shame to our leaders."

Vanye Steve said:

"His team should be disbanded too, the body can never be better than the head."

US court reveals when Hushpuppi will be sentenced

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States attorney’s office at the central district of California has said Hushpuppi will be sentenced in October.

Thom Mrozek, the court’s director of media relations, confirmed that a directive was issued to the FBI for the arrest of Kyari.

Hushpuppi had recently pleaded guilty to the money laundering charges against him, putting him at the risk of 20 years imprisonment.

IGP sends important warning to police officers

Meanwhile, amid Kyari's suspension, IGP Alkali Baba has warned all officers against compromising their goodwill with the public.

The IGP gave the warning at the inauguration of multimillion naira projects undertaken by Olusoji Akinbayo, the outgoing commander of Area “B” Command, Apapa.

The police boss who was represented by Johnson Kokumo, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone ‘2’ Command, Lagos, made the disclosure during the weekend.

