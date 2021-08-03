The federal High Court sitting in Abuja is yet to adjudicate on a suit challenging the legality of the APC’s Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee

A member of the party, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, argued that the committee headed by the state governor, Mai Mala Buni, is not in the APC constitution

The suit is sequel to the minority judgment of the Supreme Court which questioned the legality of the Buni-led committee

FCT, Abuja - An aggrieved member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to nullify all the actions taken by the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), headed by Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1824/2021 and dated August 2, was filed Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, The Sun reported.

The ruling of the court could have major implications for the APC. Photo: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

Ngwu listed the APC and all members of the party’s CECPC as defendants in the suit.

The plaintiff in his originating summons filed by his counsel, Oba Maduabuchi, is further asking the court to dissolve the committee as there is no organ of the party or any such organisation in the party’s constitution.

Supreme Court's verdict unsettles APC

Meanwhile, following the judgment of the Supreme Court which declared the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the APC illegal, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the governors have begun talks to save the ruling party.

Legit.ng reported that Osinbajo and the governors elected on the platform of the APC began consultations on how best to resolve the internal crisis in the party.

Osinbajo, under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, August 2, consulted with the governors and other stakeholders to deliberate on ways to escape future legal traps.

Governor Umahi says APC caretaker legitimate

In another news, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has said the caretaker arrangement by the ruling APC is legitimate and constitutional.

Premium Times reported that Francis Nwaze, the governor’s media aide, said he made this known while assessing the just concluded APC ward congresses across the wards in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that Governor Umahi reiterated that the caretaker arrangement put together by the party was in line with the party’s constitution.

Source: Legit.ng