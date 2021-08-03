The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) reportedly met in Abuja, the nation's capital to discuss the legal implications of the Supreme Court judgment on the party

Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee of the APC was declared illegal and unconstitutional by the apex court

The report said that the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo has called a meeting of the stakeholders in the party in order to make a final decision on the legal matter

FCT, Abuja - Following the judgement of the Supreme Court which declared Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) illegal, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the governors have begun talks to save the ruling party.

The Punch reports that Osinbajo and the governors elected on the platform of the APC began consultations on how best to resolve the internal crisis in the party.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has met over the Supreme Court verdict on Governor Buni's committee. Credit: APC

Legit.ng gathered that Osinbajo, under the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, August 2, consulted with the governors and other stakeholders to deliberate on ways to escape future legal traps.

Governor Buni's continued stay as APC caretaker chairman may affect the future of the party

Although the party held its ward congress on Saturday, July 30, as scheduled, many members felt the apex court’s judgment could affect the party in the near future.

Some chieftains of the APC were divided following a Supreme Court judgment that declared the Ondo state governor and APC candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), winner of the state’s 2020 election.

According to the report, a highly-placed party source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that at the inaugural meeting, Osinbajo presided over a legal review of the judgment with lawyers who are members of the Federal Executive Council.

Governor Buni reportedly rushed down to the Villa over the weekend in the company of the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to explain the position of the party’s leadership to the vice-president.

The source reportedly said:

"The VP is of the firm view that the Supreme Court ruling last week is a clear legal ditch which is best avoided. And he wants to ensure that the interest of the party remains paramount; hoping that all stakeholders would eventually find a way in the interest of Nigerians who have reposed so much confidence and support in the party."

Premium Times reports that the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, warned the APC of imminent legal tussles if Governor Mala Buni of Yobe state remains its interim leader.

The minister, also a member of the party had said the “unity” in the party may be short-lived if the party went ahead with its planned congresses under the leadership of Buni.

PDP says Supreme Court nullified APC congresses under Governor Buni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) argued that any congress conducted by the APC under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national executive remains is a nullity.

It was reported that the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the statement via the party’s official Facebook page on Sunday, August 1.

Ologbondiyan said by virtue of the constitution Buni cannot hold any executive position in the APC, while serving as a governor of a state.

